Sendoff celebrations for Pune RTO inspector toned down after complaints from public

PUNE: A grand sendoff arranged by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) for one of their RTO inspectors on January 31 had to be toned down following complaints from citizens that the celebrations were disturbing people coming for their RTO work.

One of the Pune RTO inspectors – Chandrakant Jawalkar – was set to retire on January 31 for which a ceremony was planned inside the RTO main building premises at Sangamwadi. A huge stage was set in front of the RTO license window and a big LED screen with sound system was installed. A special music band was arranged. Sofas and chairs were kept for the guests and RTO staffers, and the programme was scheduled in the evening.

With all these preparations going on since the morning however, people coming for their RTO work were getting disturbed and after complaints from citizens, the celebrations had to be toned down by the RTO administration.

Sagar Abnawe, one of the citizens, said, “Creating trouble for the public and conducting such huge programmes inside government offices is not right. The benches for the public were kept aside and we were forced to stand in one corner of the office to get our work done.”

Another citizen Shweta Rathi said, “At a time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Pune city and the state government has issued strict guidelines for conducting programmes and other functions, grand celebrations were underway at the RTO office which is not right and can lead to further spreading of the virus as many people were flouting Covid norms.”

After the public expressed their displeasure, RTO officials pared down the mega arrangements that had been made for the function. The open jeep decorated with flowers as well as the chairs and sofas were removed from the site and all those gathered including the public were urged to wear face masks and follow Covid-19 norms.

When contacted, Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde maintained, “A sendoff programme for one of our RTO inspectors has been organised within the office premises and we are going to hold the program following all Covid-19 norms.”