Senior citizen killed in hit-and-run case during morning walk

A 73-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident after being struck by a speeding vehicle while out on her morning walk, police said on Sunday. The driver did not stop after the accident and fled the scene. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 24, between 5.30 am and 6 am on Pashan Road, near the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, in front of the NCL Asara temple.

The victim was identified as Asha Vijaykumar Patil (73), a resident of Abhimanshree Society on Pashan Road. Police said she was walking along the road when an unidentified vehicle rammed into her.

The driver did not stop after the accident and fled the scene. Residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted Patil to Sassoon General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Amol Dhas, assistant police inspector at Chaturshringi police station, said the absence of CCTV cameras at the exact location has made it difficult to identify the vehicle and its driver.

“We are contacting NCL and other nearby central organisations to access CCTV footage from surrounding areas,” he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Atul Patil, a case has been registered at Chatuhshringi police station against an unknown vehicle and driver under sections 106(2) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections 134(a)(b), 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.