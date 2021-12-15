Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sentient Labs demonstrates hydrogen fuel cell bus
Sentient Labs demonstrates hydrogen fuel cell bus

The fuel cell utilises hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus, a statement released by Sentient stated
The hydrogen fuel cell technology has been developed in collaboration with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI). (Shutterstock)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 11:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Sentient Labs, a research and development innovation lab, demonstrated indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus in Pune on Wednesday. The hydrogen fuel cell technology has been developed in collaboration with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI).

Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, member of board of directors, Sentient Labs, said, “World over, efforts related to green hydrogen revolution are on, but Sentient Labs stands out. At Sentient, challenges that are core to India are understood, and solutions are developed. Digitisation, decentralisation and decarbonisation is what India needs for sustainable mobility and these innovations from Sentient will go a long way.”

The fuel cell utilises hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus, a statement released by Sentient stated. The only effluent from the bus is water, therefore making it possibly the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation. For comparison, a single diesel bus plying on long distance routes typically emits 100 tons of CO2 annually and there are over a million such buses in India.

