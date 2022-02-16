Service lanes on highways turn into dump, NHAI seeks action

PUNE In a bid to clear garbage from the highways around the Pune division, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has written a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and also held a meeting with the officials of the civic body.

The garbage laying along the service lanes of the highways has become a major issue for vehicular movement. “The highways passing through the outer parts of Pune, especially the Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway which has many residential projects, IT companies and colleges comes under the PMC jurisdiction. However, the civic body does not collect garbage from residents residing along the highway, leading them to throw it on the road,” said a senior NHAI official requesting anonymity.

“Considering the safety of the commuters we have raised this issue with the PMC officials and have written a letter to make proper arrangements for garbage collection in areas like Katraj, Narhe, Warje and Kothrud which comes under PMC jurisdiction,” he added.

As the Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway connects various localities like Ambegaon Budruk, Wadgaon, Warje, Baner and Katraj which come under PMC, it is used daily by thousands of citizens. “I travel daily from Warje to Hinjewadi for work, there are many spots where garbage is lying along the highway. Many times, there are traffic jams due to the garbage that spreads out onto the main road,” said Amar Karpe a resident of Warje.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The garbage collection around the areas on the highway is been done daily, however, I will check if there is any issue and make arrangements for regular garbage collection.”