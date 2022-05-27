Session on ‘Indian perspectives, challenges and opportunities’ held at SPPU

Renewable energy resources like biomass, solar, wind, tidal and hydro energy are the need of the hour. Along with that, alternative energy sources like natural gas, waste to energy and electric energy are the ones we need to work upon. By 2030 the requirement of food will be 70% more, water requirement will increase by 30% and energy requirement by 45 %. Our challenges are more due to the huge population in our country,” said Deepak Mhaisekar, former divisional commissioner, advisor to CM and chairman state expert appraisal committee on environment for EC, Government of Maharashtra.

He was speaking at one of the sessions on ‘Indian Perspectives, Challenges and Opportunities in the ‘Indo Nordic Circular Economy and Bio-Economy Workshop’ held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday. The NordicsInIndia has organised this two-day event in cooperation with the Nordic Center in India. The first-day workshop was held in SPPU, Pune and second-day workshop will be held on May 27 at Bangalore Bioinnovation Center in Bangalore.

In this session along with Mhaisekar, Dr Ashish Lele director of National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) Pune and Professor Ajit Kembhavi, Principal Investigator, Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) also participated. Talking about the Indian perspective on plastic waste Dr Lele said, “Everyday 26,000 tonnes of plastic is produced in India or which 16 % from 60 cities. The proper recycling of these plastic material needs to be done and for that, access to technology till the ground level, financial strengthening and effective technologies need to be implemented. Also the supply chain problem needs to be addressed, and so there are these challenges in front of us scientists,”

While Prof Kembhavi spoke about sustainability in mobility, environment and capacity building. He emphasised on sustainable development goals by working together hand in hand in all the agencies including private and government sector.