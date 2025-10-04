Seven booked for promoting notorious goon Bandu Andekar on social media

The Samarth police have booked several individuals for allegedly promoting notorious gang leader Bandu Andekar and his associates through a social media post. This action is part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Ayush Komkar. Police have booked Manthan Bhalerao, Om Nagarkar, Harshal Pawar, Piyush Bidkar, Atharva Nalawade, Omkar Meragu, and Faisal Sheikh, all from Nana Peth. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident came to light on October 1 when the complainant was browsing social media and noticed a post by the accused, Manthan Bhalerao, which appeared to support Bandu Andekar.

According to the complainant, Bhalerao’s post read: “Badla To Hoga, Reply Fix, Ata Fakta Bodya Moja. Sher Tha Mera Boss, One and Only Company” accompanied by a gun symbol. The post was interpreted as an attempt to glorify Andekar and his associates in the murder case.

Police say the post was an effort to promote Andekar’s gang and to instil fear in the community. Authorities view such actions as a means of indirectly supporting organised crime.

Commenting on the development, Krushikesh Rawale (DCP Zone 1) said, “Strict action will be taken against those who misuse social media to promote criminals or glorify their activities. People must refrain from posting such content, or they will face legal consequences.”

Following the complaint, the police have booked Manthan Bhalerao, Om Nagarkar, Harshal Pawar, Piyush Bidkar, Atharva Nalawade, Omkar Meragu, and Faisal Sheikh, all from Nana Peth.