Seven in custody for murder of matka operator in Pune

PUNE: Seven persons from Pune were remanded to custody of Satara police by a court in Satara for allegedly killing a matka operation owner from Pune. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Patole, 37, resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth.

The arrested were identified as Tabrez Sutar, Kiran Salunkhe, Vicky Jadhav, Shankar Parve, Nitish Patange, Rakesh Gaikwad, and Amol Hulawale, according to the police.

“The accused are in police custody till March 2. Patole was shaving off money from the matka business and not reporting the earning to Sutar. There were property deal-related disputes as well. Probe is on to find if others were involved,” said senior inspector NK Madane of Shirwal police station.

Sutar has multiple cases of violent crimes, body offences, and arms possession in Pune against him. He is facing charge under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (Mcoca). Salunkhe is also a history-sheeter and associate of Sutar. Hulawave is locally known as a “goldman” owing to his reputation and has multiple cases against him including firearm possession.

Patole was found with a bullet in his head on the top of a seven-storey hotel building in Shirwal. A case was registered at Shirwal police station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.