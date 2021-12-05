Seven more Omicron cases detected in Pune, state tally climbs to 8

Seven more cases of Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, have been reported in Maharashtra which took the total count in the state to eight, the state health report and officials from Pune district health department said on Sunday.

All the eight cases of the new variant are from Pune district, six are from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and one each from Pune city and rural parts of the district, officials said.

One of the seven patients reported mild symptoms while the others have not reported any symptoms. All the six patients from PCMC area are from one family and three of the patients had returned from Lagos Nigeria on November 24.

The Pune city patient is a 47-year-old man and was found positive for the Omicron variant through routine surveillance. He visited Finland from November 18 to 25, 2021. He was tested owing to mild fever on November 29 and was found Covid-19 positive. He has taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine and he is now completely stable without any symptoms.

The patient from Pune rural is a native of Alandi village though officials said not much information is available about the case.

Both Nigeria and Finland are not one of the three ‘high risk countries’ listed by the state government which are South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The six patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area include a 44-year-old woman who had come from Lagos, Nigeria on 24th November 2021 to meet her brother who lives in PCMC, along with her two daughters, aged 12 and 18 years old. The three of them and her brother along with his two daughters – a total of 6 people – have tested positive for Omicron as per the report obtained from the National Institute of Virology, Pune on Sunday evening.

Thirteen contacts of the woman and her daughters were traced and tested during which her 45-year-old brother with his daughters, aged seven and 1.5 years old have also tested positive. The Omicron variant has been found in all three contacts. The Nigerian woman reported mild symptoms the rest of the five have not reported any symptoms at all.

Earlier in the day, Rajesh Tope while speaking to reporters in Parbhani said, there is not much information is available on the new variant.

“What we know so far is that the transmissibility rate of Omicron is high but the intensity may not be very severe. There is still no authentic information on whether it escapes the vaccine shield,” he said.

Out of the six people, three are under 18 years of age and therefore have not taken any vaccine. The three adults have taken both doses of the vaccine – 2 have taken Covishield and 1 has taken Covaxin. All these patients are being treated at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad and are stable.

