Sex workers in Pune’s red light in Budhwar peth hail SC’s directive to police, hope for a better life

PUNE I am financially independent here. I want to live with dignity and enjoy my rights,” said a sex worker who is staying at Budhwar peth for the last five years. Among the many battles of her life, the fight for identity remains the most difficult one as she continues to stay in the red-light area which houses more than 4,000 sex workers earning their livelihood at the small and big brothels.

On May 19, a three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao restrained the police from subjecting sex workers to any abuse or torture and sensitised law enforcement agencies to treat them with dignity. Publishing or telecasting photographs of sex workers caught during raid or rescue operations will be a criminal offence, the Supreme Court (SC) has said in an order, which also declared that sex workers and their children enjoy basic protection of human decency and dignity as available to any other citizen in the country.

The Supreme Court also issued directions under Article 142 for the rehabilitation of sex workers among other things.

The judgment has triggered a wave of hope among the sex workers of Pune’s red light in Budhwar peth.

Various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have alleged that sex workers suffer verbal and physical abuse during raids and nakabandis which are conducted by the police.

National Network of Sex Workers (NNSW) while welcoming the SC directives claimed “It is a great victory for all those fighting for the cause.”

In its statement, NNSW said, “It has been noticed that the attitude of the police towards sex workers is often brutal and violent. The police and other law enforcement agencies should be sensitised to the rights of sex workers who also enjoy all basic human rights and other rights guaranteed in the Constitution to all citizens. Police should treat all sex workers with dignity and should not abuse them, both verbally and physically, subject them to violence or force them into any sexual activity.”

“I have faced a lot of brutalities from the police. They drag us to police chowkis even after pleading to them that we are consensually involved. It is also not uncommon for them to resort to physical and verbal assault. Now, I hope that won’t be the condition and we will have rightful police protection from violence too,” said another sex worker, who migrated to Pune from outside Maharashtra.

Another sex worker from the area said, “When a client misbehaved with me, I called the police. But, instead of helping me, I was subjected to police harassment. They threatened to call my family. I have to give them money to set myself free.”

Tejaswi Sevekari, executive director of Saheli Sangh, a sex workers’ rights organisation working in Budhwar peth, said, “The judgment reinstates the faith in social justice. It says any consenting adult who does sex work should not be sent to shelter houses forcibly.”

Speaking about the condition of shelter homes, Sevekari added, “Police along with anti-trafficking NGOs conduct raids under the name of rescue missions. The commercial sex workers are then sent to shelter homes. The conditions in shelter homes are miserable.”

Advocate Shreyas Barsawade, a criminal lawyer practising in Bombay High Court said, “It is a much-needed law as it is the first step in changing all the commercial sex workers’ life. Provisions under the Indian penal court and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act protect the victims who are illegally dragged into this. This new judgement will, in turn, protect the consensual sex workers.”

Seema Waghmode, director of Kayakalp, an NGO working for the rights of commercial sex workers in the Budhwar peth area, said, “They have faced a lot of discrimination because of the stigma associated with the profession. At least they will enjoy their basic rights now.”

While the judgment has erupted a wave of positive reactions, there needs to be proper implementation and government regulation for the overall success. “The area allocated for them, the dilemma between illegality of brothels and legality of the profession, awareness about their rights, etc. should be addressed,” said Waghmode.