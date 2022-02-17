Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sexual assault case registered against Sena’s Raghunath Kuchik

In a statement issued by Kuchik, he said that he was a victim of a honey trap-like political conspiracy
Pune police have registered a case of sexual assault against Shiv Sena party leader Raghunath Kuchik late on Wednesday night. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 11:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Pune police have registered a case of sexual assault against Shiv Sena party leader Raghunath Kuchik late on Wednesday night. In a statement issued by Kuchik, he said that he was a victim of a honey trap-like political conspiracy.

“Yes, a case was registered last night (Wednesday). We are investigating the allegations,” said senior inspector Anita More of Shivajinagar police station.

The woman has alleged that the politician sexually assaulted her and forced her to terminate a pregnancy that arose from it. However, Kuchik claimed that he had some documents to prove that it was not the case.

“The case has been registered with an intent to defame my family and me. This is a honey trap-like political conspiracy that has been established to tarnish my years-old political reputation and work in the labour sector. I’m confident about the work of the investigating authorities and will co-operate in any way I can,” said Kuchik. A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Shivajinagar police station.

