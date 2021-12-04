Shallow fog, light rainfall forecast for Saturday as Punekars begin to miss the sun

PUNE December this year has seen rain and fog in Pune. On Friday, many parts of the city reported dense to shallow fog, giving Puneites the feel of a hill station. Pictures, videos and comments dominated social media with the “beauty of the weather” on Friday morning driving the hashtags.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city has just 0.7 days in December that are likely to see a fog. In the entire year, only 3.5 days of fog is theee average forecast, as per IMD.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said the shallow fog is likely to continue on Saturday, December 4.

“The upper air cyclonic circulation off the south Gujarat coast and north Konkan system is still persistent. The trough line has become less important for Maharashtra. There are chances of light rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra till November 5. Over Marathwada, light rainfall at isolated areas is likely till December 4. After December 5, the state will have a clear sky,” said Kashyapi.

However, from December 5, the temperature is likely to reduce as northerly winds are likely to penetrate.

“In Pune, overcast conditions are likely till December 5. Light rainfall and early morning will have shallow fog till December 5 as well. Then from December 5, mainly clear skies with no rainfall. Between December 6 to December 9, the temperature is likely to decrease,” said Kashyapi.

Speaking about her experience with the fog in Pune, resident Amruta Kharate said, “Pune on Friday did feel like a hill station. It was an entirely different feel for Pune city. Fog and rain at the same time. We really would like some sunshine back.”

On Friday, along with the fog, parts of Pune city experienced light rainfall. Some areas like Bibewadi, Hadapsar, Kalyani Nagar also reported water logging.