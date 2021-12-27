Sharad Pawar asks for Chandrakant Patil’s comments on President’s Rule to be ignored

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, on Monday, said people of the state do not take note of statements made by BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and that the MVA government has a clear mandate.

Earlier in the day, Patil, an MLA, in Mumbai on the sidelines of winter session of Maharashtra legislative assembly, said that the way Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has “insulted” governor B S Koshyari over the issue of the Assembly Speaker’s election, it could invite imposition of President’ rule in the state.

Pawar, reacting to Patil’s comments, said people of the state do not take note of such statements.

Patil alleged the Shiv Sena-led MVA government has changed the rules for election of the new Speaker. The election of the Speaker, a post lying vacant since February this year, appears to have become the latest bone of contention between Raj Bhavan and the three-party coalition government.

“The MVA government first changed the rules to elect the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Then it said it had sent two letters to the governor seeking his approval for election of the new Speaker. Even saying it, is an insult to the governor and the Constitution as well. It could lead to imposition of the President’s rule in the state,” said Patil.

“Everybody is asking the crucial question of the election schedule for local governing bodies in the state. Exam papers are getting leaked, MSRTC employees’ strike is on (for two months now), there is no clear communication on reopening of schools. One can do a PhD over the chaotic functioning of this government,” he added.

However, the NCP, a key ally in the MVA government, sought to make light of Patil’s comments. Speaking in Satara, Pawar said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has a “clear cut” majority in the Assembly.

“Today, the MVA government has a clear cut majority in the Assembly under (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership. Because of this, Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues have been successful in giving a stable government in the state.”

Taking a swipe at Patil, the NCP leader said that because a stable government is in place since the last two years, some people are sulking and making such statements.