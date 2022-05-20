Shashikant Limaye, technical advisor of Maha-Metro passes away

PUNE Shashikant D Limaye, technical advisor of Maha Metro passed away on Thursday night. He was 71 years-old.He wore many hats during a career that spanned over 49 years. He had recently attended a project review meeting at the Pune Metro office two days ago before his sudden demise.

Limaye was largely responsible for modifying the alignment of Corridor 1 (PCMC -Swargarte, 17.5 km) and corridor 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi, 15.7 km) to suit the needs of the citizens and accomplish the effective multi-modal integration and minimise the acquisition of private land and hutments.

He was a member of the three-member technical expert & advisory committee on the Pune metro project appointed by the state government to resolve the alignment issues.

Maha-Metro was formed in the year 2016 and since the inception of the project, Limaye has been associated as a Technical Advisor.

“Maha Metro is deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shashikant Limaye. His leadership has guided and shaped the Pune metro project to its heights today,” said said Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

Limaye was a gold medallist alumnus of COEP. He did his master’s from IIT Bombay (1973). He was a recipient of the distinguished alumnus Award of IIT Bombay and COEP College Pune.

Limaye started his career with IRSE in 1973 and during his service with the Indian Railways, he contributed greatly to many prestigious projects viz. Kokan Railways Corporation where he is credited with many innovations.

He was also the COO in Indian arms Bermingham railways from 2001 to 2006 where he contributed to the Geometric designs of stretches on the London to Glasgow route of British railways under WCMR modernisation to increase the speed from 160 kph to 225 kph.