Shirdi double murder: Police arrest second suspect

The Shirdi police on Tuesday arrested the second suspect in the temple staff double murder that took place on Monday. The police on Monday had apprehended Kiran Dnyandev Sadhaphule, 30, of Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district. Kiran has been remanded in police custody for seven days. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Raju alias Shakya Ashok Mali, 29, of Rahata in Ahilyanagar district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Raju who was hiding in the forest area near Deshmukh Chari.

The accused admitted to committing the crime along with Kiran with the intent of carrying out robbery.

Two employees of the Sai Baba Sansthan in Shirdi were stabbed to death by assailants on Monday while they were heading to work. Another person sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital. The attacks took place at different locations— at Kardoba Nagar Chowk, Sakori Shiv area and Airport Road.