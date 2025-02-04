Shirdi double murder: Two employees of Sai Baba Sansthan stabbed to death, another injured; police detain suspect

PUNE Two employees of the Sai Baba Sansthan in Shirdi were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on Monday while they were heading to work. Another person sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. The attacks took place at different locations— at Kardoba Nagar Chowk, Sakori Shiv area and Airport Road. Two employees of Sai Baba Sansthan in Shirdi were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on Monday while they were heading to work. Another person sustained serious injuries. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Police suspect the assailants might be the same in the incidents and may be connected to robbery attempts. Kiran Sadaphule, a suspect, has been taken into custody, and police are on the lookout for his accomplices.

The victims have been identified as Subhash Sahebrao Ghode (43), a resident of Kardoba Nagar, and Nitin Krishna Shejul (45), from Sakori Shiv, both employees of the Sai Baba Sansthan. The injured, Krushna Deharkar, a resident of Shrikrushna Nagar, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pravaranagar.

Ghode worked as a helper in the temple department, while Shejul was a contractual employee in the security department. Deharkar, who sufferred injuries to his neck and other parts, runs a fabrication business.

Police suspect the attacks were linked to robbery attempts. CCTV footage captured the assailants, two unidentified bike-borne men, attacking the victims with knives before fleeing.

Rakesh Ola, superintendent of police, Ahilyanagar district, said, “Prima facie, it appears that two individuals on a motorcycle were behind these attacks at different locations within a 1-1.5 km radius. We have detained a suspect and are questioning him to ascertain the exact motive.”

Shirish Wamane, sub-divisional police officer in Shirdi, said, “It seems the accused attempted to rob the victims during early morning hours when the roads were deserted. When the victims resisted, they were stabbed.”

Prakash, brother of the deceased Subhash Ghode, said, “My brother was running to save his life, but the attackers chased and killed him.”

Police said two separate FIRs have been filed in this case and the process to register a third FIR is underway.

In the murder case of Subhash Ghode police have filed an FIR at Shirdi police station under sections 103, 126, 309, 311, 312 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)and section 4(25) of the Arms Act. In the murder case of Shejul, police have filed an FIR at Rahata police station under sections 103, 126, 309, 311, 312 of the BNS and section 4(25) of the Arms Act.

Sujay Vikhe Patil, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament from Shirdi, assured strict action. “The CCTV footage clearly shows the victims were stabbed. I demand a fair inquiry and strict action in such cases.”

Goraksha Gadilkar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, confirmed that both deceased employees were insured, and their families would receive compensation.