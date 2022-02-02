Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray to visit Pune, meet party workers

PUNE As the draft ward structures have been announced, party workers are gearing up for the Municipal elections.

Shiv Sena leader and environment minister Aditya Thackeray will visit Pune on February 5 and 6 to motivate the party workers and also attend various functions.

Shiv Sena city unit president Sanjay More said, “Shiv Sena is prepared to contest the municipal elections. Party’s leader Aditya Thackeray is in a city on Saturday and Sunday. He will meet party office bearers and sitting corporators.”

More said, “Thackeray will also be present for various programmes in the city as well as guide the party workers, considering the upcoming elections. Though all parties announced that they would contest the elections on their own without doing an alliance, senior party leaders will take a decision on the alliance in the meeting.”