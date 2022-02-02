Home / Cities / Pune News / Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray to visit Pune, meet party workers
pune news

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray to visit Pune, meet party workers

PUNE As the draft ward structures have been announced, party workers are gearing up for the Municipal elections
Shiv Sena leader and environment minister Aditya Thackeray will visit Pune on February 5 and 6 to motivate the party workers and also attend various functions. (HT PHOTO)
Shiv Sena leader and environment minister Aditya Thackeray will visit Pune on February 5 and 6 to motivate the party workers and also attend various functions. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As the draft ward structures have been announced, party workers are gearing up for the Municipal elections.

Shiv Sena leader and environment minister Aditya Thackeray will visit Pune on February 5 and 6 to motivate the party workers and also attend various functions.

Shiv Sena city unit president Sanjay More said, “Shiv Sena is prepared to contest the municipal elections. Party’s leader Aditya Thackeray is in a city on Saturday and Sunday. He will meet party office bearers and sitting corporators.”

More said, “Thackeray will also be present for various programmes in the city as well as guide the party workers, considering the upcoming elections. Though all parties announced that they would contest the elections on their own without doing an alliance, senior party leaders will take a decision on the alliance in the meeting.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out