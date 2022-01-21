Shopkeepers of Bhavani peth, Vishrantwadi demand police action against anti-social elements

PUNE The furniture sellers’ association of Bhavani peth, an umbrella body of wood merchants, have sought intervention of police against youth, who are into the habit of drug use, and creating law and order problems. Vishrantwadi traders’ association have also demanded action against goons threatening shopkeepers in the area.

The furniture sellers’ association claim traders face threats when they object to the presence of the youth near their shops. They allege that no action is taken against their written police complaint.

Siraj Shaikh, president, Vishrantwadi traders’ association, said, “The police said that action can be taken only we mention the details of these troublemakers, but we just want regular police patrolling in our area.”

Rishi Jain, a trader, said, “These youth dump cigarettes butts and other smoking materials near our shops and it pose risk of fire and loss to property.”

Vishranwadi Traders’ Association has petitioned the police seeking action against goons terrorising shopkeepers in Munjoba vasti area. The traders said that the youth gangs operational in the area had emerged as a major menace due to lack of police patrolling and vigilance in the area. Residents and shopkeepers claimed that gangs brandishing weapons took to streets on January 14 and January 19.

Shivaji Aney, a shopkeeper of Munjoba vasti said, “We have demanded police protection and invoking of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused.”