Siddharth Shirole demands ban on nighttime construction activity in Pune

Considering the inconveniences faced by senior citizens and youths as a result of late-night construction work in the city, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole has demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) prohibit night-time construction activity.

The Shivajinagar MLA brought up the topic of building regulations for construction activity, citing Pune’s rapid expansion and the increased pace of construction across the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Owing to urbanisation and infrastructure projects, citizens are frequently affected by construction activities at night. Shirole brought up this issue in the assembly on Thursday during the ongoing winter session.

“Construction activities at night have led to complaints about noise, particularly affecting senior citizens and children,” he said on Thursday.

Shirole addressed the lack of municipal guidelines regarding construction hours and urged the PMC to establish guidelines.

“It has come to my attention that, despite Supreme Court directives, the Pune Municipal Corporation has not established specific regulations regarding permissible hours for construction work. There is also a lack of guidelines on the precautions and care needed to ensure minimal disturbance to the surrounding citizens during these activities,” Shirole noted.

Shirole remarked, “Though there is a judgment by the honourable Supreme Court for no construction activity at late night, many sites in the city have work going on until late at night. Citizens raise concerns, but neither the civic administration nor the police respond to their complaints.” (With agency inputs)