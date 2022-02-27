Signs of recovery: Pune district’s Covid deaths halved in last two weeks

PUNE In two weeks from February 10 to February 23 the district has reported 56 deaths related to Covid-19 which is half of what the district reported between February 3 and February 9 (106 deaths), according to district health office data. According to experts in the coming weeks, the number of deaths and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) will drop even further as there is a drastic drop in new cases.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid-19 advisor to the state said, “The surge in Covid-19 cases which we saw in the first week of February was a result of the surge in new cases which the district saw in January. The deaths came in the following weeks because any patient who once is admitted to the ICU or is on a ventilator will take a few days to recover and so the eventual deaths will be reported weeks later.”

As per the district health office, the district reported 106 Covid-19 related deaths between February 3 and February 9 which took the case fatality rate (CFR) to 0.54%. This was also the highest number of Covid-19 deaths reported in the district in the past five weeks. It is double of what the district reported in the past two weeks, between February 10 and February 16 as many as 34 deaths were reported and the CFR stayed at 0.52%, while in the week between February 17 and February 23 at least 22 deaths were reported when the CFR was 0.64%.

The number of new cases too dropped to half in the past two weeks compared to the previous one week when the district saw over 19,273 new cases while in the past two weeks, 9,939 new cases were reported.

“In the following weeks the number of deaths and CFR will go down even further and now the number of cases has gone down drastically. Over 95% of the new cases are isolated at home and admissions in the hospitals are nominal,” said Dr Salunkhe.