Signs of recovery: Pune district’s Covid deaths halved in last two weeks
PUNE In two weeks from February 10 to February 23 the district has reported 56 deaths related to Covid-19 which is half of what the district reported between February 3 and February 9 (106 deaths), according to district health office data. According to experts in the coming weeks, the number of deaths and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) will drop even further as there is a drastic drop in new cases.
Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid-19 advisor to the state said, “The surge in Covid-19 cases which we saw in the first week of February was a result of the surge in new cases which the district saw in January. The deaths came in the following weeks because any patient who once is admitted to the ICU or is on a ventilator will take a few days to recover and so the eventual deaths will be reported weeks later.”
As per the district health office, the district reported 106 Covid-19 related deaths between February 3 and February 9 which took the case fatality rate (CFR) to 0.54%. This was also the highest number of Covid-19 deaths reported in the district in the past five weeks. It is double of what the district reported in the past two weeks, between February 10 and February 16 as many as 34 deaths were reported and the CFR stayed at 0.52%, while in the week between February 17 and February 23 at least 22 deaths were reported when the CFR was 0.64%.
The number of new cases too dropped to half in the past two weeks compared to the previous one week when the district saw over 19,273 new cases while in the past two weeks, 9,939 new cases were reported.
“In the following weeks the number of deaths and CFR will go down even further and now the number of cases has gone down drastically. Over 95% of the new cases are isolated at home and admissions in the hospitals are nominal,” said Dr Salunkhe.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.