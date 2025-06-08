Single-span girder to keep Sangamwadi Chowk open during flyover, grade separator work

To avoid traffic closure at the busy Bindu Madhav Balasaheb Thackeray Chowk in Yerawada, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned a single-span steel girder for the upcoming flyover. The flyover will be built without placing a pillar in the middle of the Sangamwadi Chowk. The civic body has set a 30-month deadline for the project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC issued a tender for construction of flyover and grade separator project, estimated to cost at ₹115.73 crore, on June 4. The grade separator will be built later due to space constraints.

Pavan Mapari, deputy engineer, PMC project department, said, “The work will begin along the BRTS corridor. Two side lanes will remain open for traffic. We will place a single-span girder directly on side supports, so traffic won’t be affected. Many major development works are planned on Ahmednagar Road, such as the elevated road from Vimannagar Chowk to Shirur, Shastrinagar flyover and grade separator, and the metro extension from Ramwadi to Wagholi. These projects will increase traffic pressure on nearby roads, including Sangamwadi Chowk.”

Sangamwadi Chowk connects Sangamwadi, Yerawada, Deccan College, and Pune Airport.

As per a consultant’s report, flyover is planned for Deccan College to Yerawada traffic and grade separator for vehicles coming from Shivajinagar via Sangamwadi Road towards Airport Road and Yerawada.

As per the project blueprint, the work has been divided into three components: construction of a four-lane flyover connecting Khadki to Bund Garden Road; a unidirectional grade separator from Sangamwadi towards Dr Ambedkar Chowk and Bund Garden; and slip roads along with other allied works.