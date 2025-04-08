Menu Explore
SIS committee to meet in Pune today after secretary’s arrest; police seize documents to trace money trail

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 08, 2025 05:26 AM IST

SIS president Damodar Sahoo, who arrived in the city on Monday, said the committee will conduct an internal review of recent developments, particularly financial discrepancies

In the wake of the arrest of its secretary and the growing controversy over the removal of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIEP) chancellor, the Servants of India Society (SIS) management committee will hold a crucial meeting in the city on Tuesday.

GIPE was set up by SIS in 1930 with the latter being considered parent body. (HT)
GIPE was set up by SIS in 1930 with the latter being considered parent body. (HT)

SIS president Damodar Sahoo, who arrived in the city on Monday, said the committee will conduct an internal review of recent developments, particularly financial discrepancies.

GIPE was set up by SIS in 1930 with the latter being considered parent body.

“We are taking the issue seriously as grave allegations have been made regarding financial irregularities. An internal review will be conducted, and we are fully cooperating with the police. The legacy and reputation of SIS are important to us,” said Sahoo.

Meanwhile, in the alleged cheating and misappropriation case involving the arrest of SIS secretary Milind Deshmukh, the Deccan police on Monday summoned office bearers of SIS and are likely to question them today.

A police team led by senior police inspector Girisha Nimbalkar visited the GIPE campus around 3 pm. They examined the SIS office located on campus and took possession of key financial documents for investigation.

According to sources, the investigation aims to determine how funds were moved from GIPE to SIS and possibly diverted further in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

“We have already recorded the statement of the UGC-appointed auditor who was involved in auditing GIPE and SIS accounts. There are certain suspicious entries which need further examination. Summons will be issued to other SIS trustees, and their statements will also be recorded,” a senior police officer said. The FIR in the case was registered on April 4.

Deshmukh was arrested by Deccan police on April 5 after being booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 34, 406, 409, and 420 for allegedly misappropriating around 1.42 crore in violation of UGC regulations. He has been remanded to police custody till April 9.

