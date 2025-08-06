Six arrested in Kolhewadi open firing case

In a swift response to an open firing incident in Kolhewadi on Monday evening, the Nanded City police arrested six individuals allegedly involved in the case. The accused allegedly fired three rounds into the air following heated arguments amongst themselves, creating panic among the residents, although no casualties were reported. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Sahil Chavan (24) from Khadakwasla, Abhijit Chavan (32) from Kolhawadi, and Prashant Chavan (34), Akash Chavan (24), Gitesh Jadhav (20) and Mandar Chavan (39) from Khadakwasla.

According to the police, the firing occurred near a chowk in a densely-populated area. The accused allegedly fired three rounds into the air following heated arguments amongst themselves, creating panic among the residents, although no casualties were reported. On being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and launched a search operation.

By late evening on Monday, police got information about the whereabouts of the accused and arrested all of them.

During interrogation, the accused told police that a minor argument about a vehicle damage turned into a major fight, with all of them hurling abuses at each other. In the midst of it all, they fired three rounds in the air and after no cartridges were left, used the pistols to assault each other. The police have so far seized a country-made pistol used in the crime.

Atul Bhos, senior inspector from Nanded City Police Station, confirmed that a case has been registered under sections 118(1), 189(2),189(4),190, 191(2), 351(2) (3), 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3, 25, 27 of the Arms Act. “We are investigating from where they had procured weapons and finding out the backward links related to the case,” he said.