Six cars, one rickshaw vandalised in Pune

The Pune police have registered a case against five men for vandalising six cars and one autorickshaw near Narhe area of Pune late on Thursday night.

A group of five men started shouting and creating a ruckus with weapons near Sinhagad college area. The men were carrying metal rods and some of them were carrying sickles, according to the complainant. The 25-year-old man who lodged a complaint was in the vicinity with his friends when one of the men landed a sickle on the rear end of the complainant’s car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Sinhgad road police station.