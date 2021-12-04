Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Six cars, one rickshaw vandalised in Pune

The men were carrying metal rods and some of them were carrying sickles, according to the complainant
The Pune police have registered a case against five men for vandalising six cars and one autorickshaw near Narhe area of Pune late on Thursday night.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune police have registered a case against five men for vandalising six cars and one autorickshaw near Narhe area of Pune late on Thursday night.

A group of five men started shouting and creating a ruckus with weapons near Sinhagad college area. The men were carrying metal rods and some of them were carrying sickles, according to the complainant. The 25-year-old man who lodged a complaint was in the vicinity with his friends when one of the men landed a sickle on the rear end of the complainant’s car.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Sinhgad road police station.

