Six held for extorting money from Pune builder using Ajit Pawar’s mobile number

The crime branch, on Friday, arrested six persons for allegedly using the mobile number of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and demanding extortion of ₹20 lakh from a local builder.

The builder had lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused at Bund Garden police station on Thursday.

The crime branch Unit I sleuths made the arrests in connection with a land dispute in the Wadebolai area of the city.

The accused have been identified as Navnath Bhausaheb Chormale (28), Saurabh Narayan Kakade (22), Sunil alias Bala Gautum Waghmare (28), Kiran Rambhau Kakade (25), Chaityna Rajendra Waghmare (19) and Akash Sharad Nikalje (24).

The police have booked them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 384 ( extortion), 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt ),506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ) including the Information Technology Act section 66 C and D.

According to the police, the accused downloaded a fake call app and made a call to the builder in the name of Pawar’s personal assistant on Thursday.

They told him to settle the land dispute related to six hectares of land in survey no 85/1, 85/3 and 87 belonging to Bababhau Chormale and nine others.

The accused took Rs2 lakh extortion money from the builder and also threatened the builder.

The action against the accused was taken under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police (DCP crime) Sriniwas Ghadge and his team.

Ghadge said, “The accused had downloaded a fake app from where he made the call seeking an extortion sum for the settlement of the dispute. We have arrested all the accused in the case and further investigation is on in the case,” he said.

