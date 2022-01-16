Six ‘jaat panchayat’ members booked for ostracising 13 couples for inter-caste marriages

A case under Maharashtra’s Anti-social Boycott Act has been registered against six members of a jaat panchayat for socially boycotting 13 couples for marrying outside the community. The case was registered by Sangli police against the six members on Friday at Palus police station.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Prakash Shankar Bhosale, 42, a resident of Hanuman nagar in Islampur area of Valva in Sangli. Bhosale is a painter who belongs to the Nandiwale tribal community.

While two of the accused are from Islampur, two are from Palus taluka, and one each form Karad and Tasgaon areas of Sangli, according to police.

“In 2007 I got married, but I was away from home for a year for work. In 2008, I moved back home, and information spread. They called for a meeting outside our house. They took money, ₹5,000, from my parents and brother and included them, but they kept me away from all social events. They used to tease me by calling me by the surname that people of the Mahar community mostly have, because my wife is from the Mahar community. So I built a separate house on empty land and got my inter-caste marriage registered at the municipal corporation,” said Bhosale.

Bhosale claims that he has since been kept out of all social events like weddings, funerals, naming ceremonies, and festivals. His children, a daughter in Class 8 and a son in Class 6, live in a government hostel and study in a government school while his wife works.

“I could not attend the meeting that was held on December 2021. But, my other friends, who have also been boycotted, were present and they told me that the community elders in our village have decided to include us. So they called us all to another meeting held in January and it was there that these six decided that we must remain in exile from the community,” said Bhosale.

Bhosale was present at the meeting held in Sandgewadi on January 9 along with one other person he knew who also had an inter-caste marriage.

Bhosale then informed 12 other couples that he knew of and they collectively approached the Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANS), founded by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. ANS helped them register a case.

A case under Sections 143 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 3, 4, 6, and 7 of Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016 has been registered at Palus police station. Police inspector Vikas JAdhav of Palus police station is investigating the case.