Six killed in road accident in Beed

Six people were killed, three injured in an accident near Gadi flyover on the Beed-Georai Road in Beed district on Monday night. According to officials, the incident occurred on National Highway 52, approximately 100 km from Beed city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The mishap occurred around 11pm when a speeding truck ran over people who were helping driver of a car remove his four-wheeler stuck on divider.

“Six people died on the spot,” said Navneet Kanwat, Beed superintendent of police.

The deceased have been identified as Bhagwat Gangadhar Paralkar, 39, from Sambhaji Chowk; Manoj Vaijinath Karande, 38, from Ranjani; Sachin Ramesh Nanaware, 34, from Sanjaynagar; Balasaheb alias Balu Dyanoba Aatkare, 35, from Savatanagar; Dipak Rajpal Saroya, 42, from Gadi; and Krushna Gangaram Jadhav, 35, from Sanjaynagar. The injured include Swapnil Bhimrao Kokate, Hemant Dabhade and Yogesh Shinde. All are residents of Georai.

According to the police, a car driven by Deepak Atkare of Georai veered off the road and got stuck on the highway divider at around 8.30pm. When bystanders were helping Atkare to move the damaged vehicle from the driver to the road, a speeding truck hit them, killing six people on the spot.

Police have launched a hunt to nab the truck driver who fled the scene after the incident.

Georai Police Station has filed a case against the truck driver under Sections 106 (1), 125(a), 125(b), 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhiyta (BNS) and Sections 134, 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.