Six months on, Pune-Bengaluru greenfield expressway project awaits Centre’s nod

The ambitious ₹50,000-crore Pune-Bengaluru Greenfield Expressway project is awaiting final approval from the central government, despite Maharashtra and Karnataka, the two beneficiaries, having cleared and submitted the detailed project report (DPR), prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in February this year. Originally envisioned as a six-lane corridor, the expressway has since been upgraded to an eight-lane configuration to accommodate future traffic growth. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Omkar Jagdale, supervisory officer of the project, said, “Land acquisition will begin only after the Centre gives green signal.”

The proposed expressway, part of the central government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana road project, is designed to span approximately 745 kilometres, connecting Pune to Bengaluru through 12 districts, three in Maharashtra and nine in Karnataka. It will begin at Kanjale village on the proposed Pune Ring Road and pass through Satara and Sangli in Maharashtra. In Karnataka, it will traverse the districts, mainly Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal, Vijayanagar, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Bengaluru Rural before reaching Bengaluru city.

Originally envisioned as a six-lane corridor, the expressway has since been upgraded to an eight-lane configuration to accommodate future traffic growth. The high-speed corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Pune and Bengaluru, currently taking 12 to 14 hours via the existing national highway, to 6 to 7 hours.

According to NHAI officials, of the approximately 21,000 acres needed for the project, 7,166 acres will be acquired in Maharashtra and Karnataka will contribute about 12,355 acres.

“I run a logistics company that sends goods between Pune and Bengaluru. Our business is hit because of delays and traffic jams on the existing highway. The proposed greenfield expressway will be a lifeline for thousands of commuters and businesses,” said Rajendra Patil, who runs firm based in Pune’s industrial belt.