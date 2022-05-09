Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Six-member gang nabbed for spreading terror in Pune

Pune police have arrested six members of a gang involved in brandishing weapons and terrorising residents in Mangalwar peth areas on May 6
Updated on May 09, 2022 11:38 PM IST
HT Correspondent

Pune: The Samartha police have arrested six members of a gang involved in brandishing weapons and terrorising residents in Chatuhshrungi and Samartha police station areas on May 6. The gang was spotted with iron rods, sharp weapons, wooden sticks and other material in Mangalwar peth where they smashed two and four-wheelers in the area.

Based on CCTV footage investigation and technical analysis, the police arrested Shubham Shivaji Khandagale (21), Vinayak Ganesh Kapade (20), Yash Datta Holekar (21), Sainath Vitthal Patole (21) and two juveniles for physical assault, unlawful assembly and possessing dangerous weapons. Police station incharge Vishnu Tamhane said the accused are in police custody.

