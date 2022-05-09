Six-member gang nabbed for spreading terror in Pune
Pune: The Samartha police have arrested six members of a gang involved in brandishing weapons and terrorising residents in Chatuhshrungi and Samartha police station areas on May 6. The gang was spotted with iron rods, sharp weapons, wooden sticks and other material in Mangalwar peth where they smashed two and four-wheelers in the area.
Based on CCTV footage investigation and technical analysis, the police arrested Shubham Shivaji Khandagale (21), Vinayak Ganesh Kapade (20), Yash Datta Holekar (21), Sainath Vitthal Patole (21) and two juveniles for physical assault, unlawful assembly and possessing dangerous weapons. Police station incharge Vishnu Tamhane said the accused are in police custody.
-
Save Taljai hills campaign to begin on May 15
The Taljai bachao abhiyan, which conducted its first meeting on May 7, have decided to kick start a campaign on May 15, and have asked for citizen's participation to help save the tekdi. Many development works like Bamboo Garden, Butterfly Garden, Herbal Garden, Biodiversity Park, Fragrant Forest Park, Amphi 3D Theatre were inaugurated on February 27. They have been kept in complete darkness and yet the civic officials held a public ceremony.
-
Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank regains financial stability
The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank, which was facing insolvency and bankruptcy issues, has become a profit-making entity and expanded its wings to various sectors, said MSCB bank's administrator Vidyadhar Anaskar. “The bank expanded its business from district banks and sugar factories to other sectors. It is providing direct loan to farmers and has started forex exchange facility after the approval from the Reserve Bank of India,” he said.
-
Asked to stop for checking, man rams bike into cop in Ludhiana
A Shivaji Nagar resident has been booked for allegedly ramming his bike into a senior constable on being asked to stop for checking. Senior constable Kasish Kumar signaled a bike-borne man to stop but the latter, in a bid to escape, rammed his two-wheeler into the cop. The police personnel, however, managed to nab the accused, identified as Roger David, before he could speed away.
-
SCERT’s sign language YouTube channel to aid deaf, dumb kids
The State Council of Educational Research and Training has collaborated with Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University and teachers of the hearing impairment department of the university have developed sign language content for primary school text books. The video also has a running bar, which can be read and understood. At the same time, even a normal child who will watch the video can understand by seeing it.
-
Man booked for raping 22-year-old former partner in Ludhiana
Police on Sunday booked a city resident for allegedly raping his former partner in a hotel. The accused later promised her a ₹4 lakh in exchange of her not taking any legal action against him. The victim alleged that he called her to Ghumar Mandi on the pretext of giving her ₹30,000 of the aforementioned ₹4 lakh, but instead took her to a hotel near JMD mall and raped her.
