Smart City park in Wadgaonsheri shut for eight years, ₹2 crore wasted

The Smart City Park in Wadgaonsheri, developed at a cost of ₹2 crore, has remained closed for the past eight years due to a lack of coordination between the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL), the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) building department, and its garden department. Officials admitted that the land was never formally handed over to the PMC’s building or garden department, leaving no agency responsible for maintenance. The result: the facility has been abandoned and the investment wasted. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Spread over 2,163.75 sq. m on Nagar Road, the park was inaugurated in 2017 but never opened to the public. Conceived as a “place-making” project, it was meant to promote ecology and innovation through organic and modern farming, along with training facilities for citizens. None of these objectives was fulfilled. The site is now overrun with weeds, encroachments, and misused by addicts.

Former corporator Shweta Galande blamed the situation on poor departmental coordination. “The park was inaugurated, but no staff was appointed, and no follow-up work was done. The land is lying vacant. There was also a demand to set up a municipal clinic here, but no decision was taken,” she said.

Ashok Ghorpade, chief superintendent of PMC’s garden department, said, “There are more than 10 such place-making projects developed by Smart City. They cannot be treated as parks because of the large number of concrete structures. Four months ago, a meeting chaired by the additional municipal commissioner decided to hand them over to NGOs and self-help groups for maintenance through the social development department. However, the decision has not been implemented yet.”

Former social development department head Nitin Udhas added, “In May, Additional Municipal Commissioner P.B. Prithviraj chaired a meeting with garden and social development officials. It was decided that self-help groups and NGOs would maintain these facilities and be allowed limited commercial activities to fund their upkeep without the PMC’s financial support. The proposal is still pending approval.”

Local IT professional Gulam Ali, who works near the site, said, “The Smart City project had promised to convert amenity plots into vibrant public spaces. Eight years later, the Wadgaonsheri park stands as a symbol of poor planning and lack of accountability.”

Civic activist Ashish Mane said, “The central government spent crores on Smart City projects across the country, but the initiative has failed in Pune. Despite being declared the first smart city, most projects collapsed due to lack of coordination between PMC and the Smart City administration. Taxpayers’ money has been wasted. The PMC should now take charge, clean up the site, and open it for citizens. This is prime land on Nagar Road near several IT companies.”

Other projects, similar story

While Wadgaonsheri lies neglected, the PMC’s building construction department has developed similar projects in 12 locations after Smart City’s pilot at Baner. Most are in Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Kharadi, Sinhagad Road, Satara Road, and Balewadi areas. The Baner pilot, launched in 2017, focused on “e-learning and skill development” and “energise” themes. Subsequent projects across the city were themed around conservation, fitness, water management, community farming, augmented reality, contemporary art, senior citizens, science, skating, and reading spaces.