Social worker duped of 6.3 L by man claiming to have contacts at Mumbai dockyard

PUNE A social worker was duped by a man who falsely promised supply of BSIV vehicles at a subsidised rate from Mumbai. The transactions collectively amounting to ₹6,35,000 were made by the complainant in October 2020.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 29-year-old resident of Lohegaon . He had approached a man, one of the accused, after overhearing him talk about having contacts at Mumbai dockyard. “He is a social activist and met one of the accused during his daily night walks, according to his complaint. He told us that he approached this man after overhearing him say that he could supply vehicles at a less cost,” said police sub-inspector AR Gandhale of Vimantal police station.

While one transaction was made for ₹2,35,000 to the main accused man’s account, the other one was to another person’s account for ₹4,00,000, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vimantal police station.

