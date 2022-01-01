Some Pune residents hit streets to ring in New Year, others preferred home

Pune: To ring in the New Year, many citizens took to the roads, roaming with their friends, oblivious to the curfew rules. Many people were seen with friends at various malls or even preferring to sit on pavements. Kothrud, Sinhgad road, Aundh and Ahmednagar road had a lot of people out on the road.

Sripad Wadkar was planning to watch a film with his friends at Cinepolis but found out that 9 pm shows were cancelled. “I have come with my friends to Westend Mall and we are just chilling. Since there is a 9 pm curfew we will go back home soon.”

Himani Chopade said, “We are all at Fergusson College road and plan to cut a cake later. The mood is fantastic outside.”

Around 4,000 police personnel are stationed across city on roads, check posts at strategic locations to ensure motorists follow road safety rules. Senior police officials are supervising the police bandobast.

Many people opted to stay at home and welcome the new year. The fear of Omicron spread and Covid restrictions left many to remain indoors on New Year’s Eve.

For siblings Jahnvi and Vedant Patkar, preparations were on at their home in Balewadi, where they were doing night spent ‘in’ with their friends and no adults to watch over. “My mother is out with her office for an outstation party while father is with his friends, and we have invited our friends for a small party at home. I am happy that our parents have allowed us to be at home with our friends and ordered burgers and mummy has made homemade lemonade for the night ‘in’. We plan to binge watch sitcom Friends together,” said Janhvi.

For Rahul Sonawane, a video editor and cinematographer, indoors seems to be a good idea. “I am usually outdoors and long to be at home with friends whom I rarely get to meet. So, this year, with the scare of Omicron we are at a friend’s house, where we have ordered food and have games and enjoy dancing, listening to music together after all celebration is all about being with the people you love,” said Rahul.

Anuja Kulkarni, an architect, said. “With the curfew and increasing Covid numbers, it is safer to be at home and you are in control of the kind of food and drinks you want. We will also save on the costs of going out, for business has not been so good and I get to be cosy with my husband.”

Home catering is doing an average business. According to Saili Mirikar, owner of Zillionth bistro, “Unlike last year, the home orders have not yet picked up. Perhaps most of the people are making a beeline for outstation resorts or beach locations.”

Rajan Anand, Delhi Kitchen, said. “We began accepting orders two days earlier so that people will food get in time and no one will be stuck in traffic or stopped by police for delivering. Most of customers are ordering in bulk for parties at home.”

Khan Mohammad Siraj, who runs a catering business from Sangvi and has a long queue of people coming in to pick up biryani orders, said that orders have been less this time.

“I usually get a business of 200 kg on New Year’s night,” Siraj said.