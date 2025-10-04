Son kills father over argument on watching TV

Pune: A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Kothrud police on Thursday for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father following a heated argument over switching off a television. (Shutterstock)

The incident was reported on Thursday at around 12:30pm from room number 03 in Jaibhavani Nagar Kothrud. The deceased has been identified as Tanaji Anantrao Paygude, 70, a painter by profession. His son, Sachin Tanaji Paygude, 33, who was arrested by the police on the same day, worked at a food stall in the locality.

According to the police, the father had asked the son to switch off the television and put eye drops in his eyes, which led to heated arguments, culminating in the attack with a kitchen knife on the father’s throat. Neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to the injury.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3 said, “Over a television dispute, a son killed his father. We have taken the accused into custody and further investigation is going on.” Police are investigating whether the accused is mentally stable, he added.

The deceased had lost another son in an accident 10 years ago. As per the complaint filed by his wife, a case has been registered at Kothrud Police Station under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.