Soon, traffic lights in Pune to be timed as per flow of vehicles

As a part of the latest endeavour of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL), it has been decided to establish an Adaptive Traffic Management System (ATMS) at traffic signals in the city.

According to the system, cameras will be installed and determine in how much time a signal should turn green to allow a smooth flow of traffic depending on the number of vehicles passing through a stretch. This means vehicles will have to stop at the signal depending on traffic flow. The cameras will be Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled to carry out the process. Along with that, they will also be used to catch people defaulting on traffic rules like two-wheeler riders that are not wearing helmets.

“The first phase will have 125 junctions wherein this plan will come into force. It is being done in collaboration with the Pune Smart City,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic). A total of 261 junctions have been identified across the city wherein the system will be implemented, according to Shrirame.

As part of the project, the city has been divided into two phases to ensure that the implementation process is smooth. The two phases have been further divided into more phases to make it easier for the authorities. The implementation of the first sub-phase includes four locations and should be completed in the next eight months.

“For Pune city’s traffic, it will have a positive impact and will reduce the journey time of Punekars. It will be adaptive to traffic conditions making commuting easier,” said Sanjay Kolte, the chief executive officer (CEO) of PSCDCL. While talking about future plans he mentioned that a mobile application will also be made to provide information on real-time congestion so that commuters can plan their travel accordingly.

As a part of the plan, to ensure the proper functioning of this system there will be an Integrated Command Control Centre that will be put up at Sinhagad fort from where a track will be kept by officials.

While some of the commuters are happy about this idea, some are a little doubtful about whether this system will be able to work out properly or not.

“I am not sure if this will be successful given the flow of traffic changes frequently every hour. Even when signals are not operated amid the presence of traffic police, we cannot solely rely on AI for this,” said Ashish Tmhane, a resident of Dhankawadi who works as a manager in a private bank.

