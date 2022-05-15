Soon, traffic lights in Pune to be timed as per flow of vehicles
As a part of the latest endeavour of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL), it has been decided to establish an Adaptive Traffic Management System (ATMS) at traffic signals in the city.
According to the system, cameras will be installed and determine in how much time a signal should turn green to allow a smooth flow of traffic depending on the number of vehicles passing through a stretch. This means vehicles will have to stop at the signal depending on traffic flow. The cameras will be Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled to carry out the process. Along with that, they will also be used to catch people defaulting on traffic rules like two-wheeler riders that are not wearing helmets.
“The first phase will have 125 junctions wherein this plan will come into force. It is being done in collaboration with the Pune Smart City,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic). A total of 261 junctions have been identified across the city wherein the system will be implemented, according to Shrirame.
As part of the project, the city has been divided into two phases to ensure that the implementation process is smooth. The two phases have been further divided into more phases to make it easier for the authorities. The implementation of the first sub-phase includes four locations and should be completed in the next eight months.
“For Pune city’s traffic, it will have a positive impact and will reduce the journey time of Punekars. It will be adaptive to traffic conditions making commuting easier,” said Sanjay Kolte, the chief executive officer (CEO) of PSCDCL. While talking about future plans he mentioned that a mobile application will also be made to provide information on real-time congestion so that commuters can plan their travel accordingly.
As a part of the plan, to ensure the proper functioning of this system there will be an Integrated Command Control Centre that will be put up at Sinhagad fort from where a track will be kept by officials.
While some of the commuters are happy about this idea, some are a little doubtful about whether this system will be able to work out properly or not.
“I am not sure if this will be successful given the flow of traffic changes frequently every hour. Even when signals are not operated amid the presence of traffic police, we cannot solely rely on AI for this,” said Ashish Tmhane, a resident of Dhankawadi who works as a manager in a private bank.
-
Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested for selling off in-transit consignment for ₹10L
Police held a truck driver , Dharminder Sharma of Bhiwani district of Haryana, for selling a consignment of Hero Cycles Limited company that he was tasked with transporting to a firm in Tamil Nadu, along with a truck to an Uttar Pradesh-based person for ₹10 lakh. The accused was arrested from Khagaria district of Bihar following a tip off. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sanjay Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar in Jamalpur.
-
Biggest blaze since 2019 puts Delhi’s fire safety rules back in focus
The tragic death of 27 people in a major fire in the Mundka building on Friday has underlined that the city authorities have learned little from similar incidents in the past that exposed the utter lack of safety mechanisms and the gaping holes in their implementation. Hundreds of such buildings still operate from congested quarters with civic, police and fire authorities struggling to curb them.
-
Fire breaks out on 2 floors of Gurugram building; 6 rescued, no casualties: Cops
Six people were rescued after a fire broke out on the 10th and 11th floors of Residency Grand Apartment in Sector 52 around 10pm on Friday, said the police on Saturday, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident. “We received a distress call around 10.15pm, and teams were sent within a few minutes. The fire was controlled around 1pm, and we ensured that everyone in the building was safe,” SNarender Singh, station fire officer, Sector 29said.
-
Two arrested, liquor worth ₹25L seized
Lucknow The UP Special Task Force on Saturday busted an inter-state racket of liquor smugglers after arrest of two people and seized as many as 134 cartoons of liquor bottles worth ₹25 lakh from Kanpur-Prayagraj highway in Fatehpur district, said senior police officials. They said the liquor was despatched by a Haryana-based smuggler and was to be delivered in Bihar.
-
Ludhiana | NRI man accused of rape reveals victim’s identity on web channel, booked
A woman, who was duped into marrying a married man, has accused her NRI 'husband' of revealing her identity on a web channel after she refused to retract the rape allegations levelled against him in violation of the Supreme Court's directions. The victim, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, is a divorcee and has two children from her first marriage. “The accused said that his divorce with his wife was in the last stage,” she said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics