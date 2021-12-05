Special request to give 32 students admission to Class 11 post-deadline in Pune

In a bid to give a last chance to students to take admission to Class 11, the state secondary and higher secondary education department has given one last chance to Class 10 students to take online admission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While 32 students have now applied to get admission through the online admission process in the Pune region. These students have given a request letter to the deputy director office, for which the directorate is now going to coordinate with the head office.

A special third round of First Come First Served (FCFS) was extended upto December 2. And all the students who had not yet registered for the admission process were allowed to register, apply and get admission. While in this special round even the ATKT and students with any percentage were eligible for admission.

Till now, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad a total of 90,821 students registered of which 74,194 got admitted in 317 colleges. While 39,291 seats remained vacant of the total 113,485 available seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For getting admission to Class 11 for this academic year, 32 students have requested the deputy director office of Pune region. As the deadline of the online admission process is over now, we are going to send a request letter to the state higher education department head office,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in-charge of this entire admission process.