Special schools want specific guidelines for classes reopening

PUNE Even as schools reopen from Thursday, schools for students with special needs are in a fix, as there is no clarification about these reopening, of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for these schools to function.

Schools and parents across the city note that offline schools are important for special students and permission should be given to reopen.

Roopa Salvi, a city-based special educator and counsellor said that offline schooling is important for special children, but keeping them safe is a very difficult task.

“For special students with conditions like Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other forms of intelligence disability, it becomes difficult to make them wear masks and use sanitisation. Some students cannot wear masks due to their condition. These students also have weaker immunity and so keeping them safe is altogether difficult and important,” said Salvi.

She added that online classes for special students are not very helpful either.

“These students have a very short attention span. Making them sit in front of the phone for online lectures is not easy. Parents have had so many problems in the last year. In schools special students learn social skills and how-to follow their routine. Due to the last pandemic, they are forced into a very uncomfortable situation. And we teachers have to start all over again if schools start offline,” said Salvi.

Sadhana Godbole, managing director, at Prasanna Autism Centre, said that special students need occupational and speech therapy which can prove more effective when done offline.

“Autistic students who have borderline autism and learning disabilities are doing well with online classes, but that’s not the case with all students. And hence, offline classes are very important for special students. Autistic students need occupational therapy, speech therapy. These can be effective if the child comes to schools and has a proper routine. That hasn’t been possible due to the pandemic,” said Godbole.

She added that if the government permits, offline classes will be resumed.

“We are all prepared for the offline classes. We can take a class of at least 10 students and begin once the government permits. We are planning to teach on alternate days if the number of students increases. A proper directive can help special schools reopen, while following Covid-appropriate behaviour to keep the children safe,” said Godbole.