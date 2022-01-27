Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Special ward for burn and paralysis patients at PMC’s Sonawane hospital

The Pune Municipal Corporation will provide the health infrastructure required for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and other equipments and manpower will be provided by the NGO
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to construct a speciality department for burn and paralysis patients at Sonawane Hospital, which is run by the civic body. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 07:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to construct a speciality department for burn and paralysis patients at Sonawane Hospital, which is run by the civic body.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “It has been a long time demand to start a special facility for burn and paralysis patients. With the help of an NGO, the PMC will start the service at Chandumama Sonawane Hospital. The facility here will be cheaper than the Central government health scheme.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation will provide the health infrastructure required for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and other equipments and manpower will be provided by the NGO, said PMC officials.

A few private hospitals have the facility, but the civic body did not have any special ward in the hospitals that are run by them. This facility will be helpful for the citizens.

