Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Spoken Sanskrit certificate course soon at Savitribai Phule Pune University
pune news

Spoken Sanskrit certificate course soon at Savitribai Phule Pune University

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) relted to certificate course in the Sanskrit language was signed between the Savitribai Phule Pune University and Shri Sadguru group on October 8
In a welcome move, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon start a certificate course in the Sanskrit language, made available both online and offline, to help learn the language and increase communication in it. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:42 PM IST
By Namrata Devikar

In a welcome move, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon start a certificate course in the Sanskrit language, made available both online and offline, to help learn the language and increase communication in it. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to that effect was signed between the SPPU and Shri Sadguru group on October 8.

During inking of the agreement, professor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice chancellor, SPPU, said that anyone interested in the course can apply for it by visiting the SPPU website.

“We also have full-time Sanskrit courses but not everyone can take up those while also working. Hence we are starting this certificate course. This will increase dialogue in the Sanskrit language,” Karmalkar said.

Along with Karmalkar, pro-vice chancellor of SPPU Dr N S Umrani; director of innovation, incubation and linkages Dr Apoorva Palkar; head of Sanskrit and Prakrit department Devnath Tripathi; management council members Rajesh Pandey, Prasenjit Fadnavis, Dr Sanjay Chakane and Dr Ravindra Mule; founder-president of Shri Sadguru group Yashwant Kulkarni and group members Atul Bhagre, Bharat Jagtap and Ghate guruji were present on the occasion.

RELATED STORIES

Yashwant Kulkarni said, “Eight hundred ‘Gurujis’ are affiliated with our organisation. Almost all of them are interested in studying Sanskrit and speaking the language. It is not possible for them to study full-time so they are keen on learning Sanskrit through this certificate course.”

Course information

Name - Certificate course in spoken Sanskrit

Duration - 30 hours

Format - online / offline

Student capacity - 50

More information- www.unipune.ac.in

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra bandh: Pune’s Market Yard to remain shut on October 11, essential services won’t be affected

CID arrests absconding advocate Rajabhau Suryavanshi

Colleges to reopen in Pune from October 12

FIR against builder Avinash Bhosale, Vinod Goenka, Vikas Oberoi and 11 others for forgery
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP