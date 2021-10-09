Spoken Sanskrit certificate course soon at Savitribai Phule Pune University

In a welcome move, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon start a certificate course in the Sanskrit language, made available both online and offline, to help learn the language and increase communication in it. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to that effect was signed between the SPPU and Shri Sadguru group on October 8.

During inking of the agreement, professor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice chancellor, SPPU, said that anyone interested in the course can apply for it by visiting the SPPU website.

“We also have full-time Sanskrit courses but not everyone can take up those while also working. Hence we are starting this certificate course. This will increase dialogue in the Sanskrit language,” Karmalkar said.

Along with Karmalkar, pro-vice chancellor of SPPU Dr N S Umrani; director of innovation, incubation and linkages Dr Apoorva Palkar; head of Sanskrit and Prakrit department Devnath Tripathi; management council members Rajesh Pandey, Prasenjit Fadnavis, Dr Sanjay Chakane and Dr Ravindra Mule; founder-president of Shri Sadguru group Yashwant Kulkarni and group members Atul Bhagre, Bharat Jagtap and Ghate guruji were present on the occasion.

Yashwant Kulkarni said, “Eight hundred ‘Gurujis’ are affiliated with our organisation. Almost all of them are interested in studying Sanskrit and speaking the language. It is not possible for them to study full-time so they are keen on learning Sanskrit through this certificate course.”

Course information

Name - Certificate course in spoken Sanskrit

Duration - 30 hours

Format - online / offline

Student capacity - 50

More information- www.unipune.ac.in