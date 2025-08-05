Spotted, Sambar deer from Katraj Zoo to be relocated to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

PUNE: Plans are afoot to relocate a group of spotted (Chital) and Sambar deer from the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj (Katraj Zoo) to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) in Kolhapur as part of a broader initiative to decongest the deer enclosure at the zoo while strengthening the prey base within the tiger reserve and improve its ecological balance. New Delhi, India - April 4, 2017: A group of spotted deer at Delhi Zoo in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (Photo by Ravi Choudhary/ Hindustan Times) (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)

A team from STR visited the Katraj Zoo on Monday to assess the feasibility of such a transfer and initiate the process. The inspection team, led by Amit Bhise, assistant conservator of forests, Chandoli division, STR, carried out a detailed survey of the facilities, condition of the animals, and the logistics involved in the possible relocation.

Zoo director Rajkumar Jadhav confirmed the visit and shared that the inspection was carried out as part of a collaborative effort between the zoo and the forest department. “This was a demand made by the forest department and we consider it a positive and cooperative step toward strengthening the prey base within the reserve,” Jadhav said. However, he refrained from providing details on the number of deer to be shifted or the final timeline of the relocation.

A senior forest official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the zoo currently houses around 82 deer - down from 98 after 16 deer died of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in July - and the proposal to shift some of them to STR has been under discussion for quite some time. The department has already obtained the necessary permissions from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) which oversees such transfers to ensure compliance with wildlife regulations and animal welfare norms.

According to the official, the recent field visit marks an important step forward. “Monday’s visit was to assess the ground reality, and it will be followed by a thorough health checkup of the animals in the coming days. Only after ensuring their fitness for relocation will the final decision be taken. As of now, the exact number of deer to be relocated has not been finalised,” the official said.

Spotted deer (Chital) are an essential part of forest ecosystems. They adapt well to wild habitats and play a vital role in maintaining the food chain. Their introduction into the STR is expected not only to enhance the prey base for apex predators like tigers and leopards but also contribute to the overall health of the forest ecosystem.

Officials emphasised that the planned transfer is not merely a logistical exercise but an important component of ecological management aimed at sustaining the reserve’s biodiversity. The presence of a healthy prey base is critical to the survival and stability of large carnivore populations, and the forest department hopes that this relocation will help in bolstering the habitat’s natural balance over the long term. The relocation, once finalised, is expected to proceed in a phased manner, taking into account animal welfare, climatic conditions, and transport feasibility.

Tushar Chavan, field director, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, said, “The plan is to enhance the prey base by releasing a healthy population of deer into the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. These animals will initially be housed in a safe, controlled environment within the reserve to help the population establish and grow. After that they will be released to the wild. During today’s site visit, we felt it was prudent to conduct a full health screening before proceeding. We’ll make the next move once the health reports are in.”

Aditya Paranjape, honorary wildlife warden, Pune Forest department, who was also present during the visit said, “This plan was cleared some time ago, but operational delays pushed it back. The process has resumed, but due to a recent foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, health screenings are now essential. Once they’re cleared as healthy, the transfer will go ahead.”