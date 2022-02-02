SPPU first semester exams to be held from Feb 15: online, MCQ

PUNE Finally, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced its schedule for the first semester examinations to be held in online mode from February 15.

On Monday, SPPU’s management council meeting was held to discuss this issue and as per the demand of a majority of students and senate members, the examination will be held online.

“It is decided to take the semester examination in online mode and it will be taken as per the schedule from February 15. There are many speculations made about exams to be held online or offline, but now students need not be confused as it will be held online,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

There are around 615,000 students from various streams who will appear for the exams from 350 affiliated colleges in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. With 284 courses for post-graduate and undergraduate degrees, there are 6,862 subjects. For 1,600 subjects there are two mediums for the exams, English and Marathi.

“There are faculties, deans, paper setters, moderators and several other people involved in the process. This time it would be the same multiple-choice questions (MCQ) with 50 marks and a total of 60 questions. The timing would be of one hour and for Divyang students it would be 20 minutes extra,” added Kakade.

In the earlier exams, the university examination department had used proctored method where students could appear for the exams from anywhere using smartphones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers, and even from cyber cafes.

As a student logsin to give the exam, all the movements of the students are captured and monitored by the system. If a student is cheating or found doing any thing suspicious, he/she is given a warning three times, after which the student is disqualified.

“This academic year started from last year in June and since then we are on a roller coaster of both online and offline classes. Now atleast we want semester exams to be held online and soon, as we can then prepare for the next semester,” said Shruti Patankar a student from SPPU.

