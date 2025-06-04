SPPU forms probe panel, promises strict action

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has constituted a fact-finding committee and assured strict action in the wake of an alleged exam malpractices at Moze College of Engineering, Wagholi, where a professor was caught allowing students to rewrite exams after official hours in exchange for money. The statement also reiterated that examinations are a serious and sensitive part of a student’s life and that all stakeholders must safeguard their sanctity. (HT)

In an official statement signed by Prabhakar Desai, director (incharge), SPPU Board of Examinations and Evaluation, the university called the incident “highly unethical” and a “clear violation” of examination protocol. “The Examination and Evaluation Board is fully committed to ensuring that all examination-related procedures—planning, evaluation, and result processing—are governed by legal, ethical, and rule-based standards,” reads the statement.

The university added that while efforts are ongoing to build awareness around exam integrity, the recent incident reflects a serious breach. “The committee has been directed to submit its report within seven days. Once the report is received, strict action will be taken under the University Act under sections 48 (4) and (5) of Maharashtra Universities Act,” the statement noted.

The statement also reiterated that examinations are a serious and sensitive part of a student’s life and that all stakeholders must safeguard their sanctity. The case came to light after students at Moze College allegedly paid between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 to retake their exams with corrected answers after initially submitting blank answer sheets during scheduled exam hours. The professor in question has been taken into police custody.

When asked how this was possible given that answer sheets are supposed to be submitted directly to the university, Desai said, “Officially, answer sheets should be submitted to the CAP (Central Assessment Programme) centre by 6pm on the same day of the exam. However, in some cases—such as delays due to traffic, particularly for colleges like Moze in Wagholi—they are securely stored under the supervision of the external examiner and sent the next morning by 10am. It’s possible that this procedure was misused in this case.”

SPPU has clarified that legal clearances and institutional procedures are in place to ensure the integrity of examinations, but lapses by individuals will be dealt with firmly.