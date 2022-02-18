SPPU hostels to reopen from February 21

PUNE The hostels of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will reopen from Monday, February 21. The SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar issued a circular in this regard on Thursday, as there was a long pending demand from students to reopen the hostel facility.

As the offline classes have started by the university and its affiliated colleges, students coming from rural areas were facing accommodation issues.

As per the circular issued by the SPPU, as the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic is decreasing in Pune city the hostels of SPPU will be reopened for students from February 21. Initially, for the PhD and competitive exam centre students, hostel rooms will be opened as they are allotted separate rooms.

“It is mandatory to have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccination before taking admission for the hostel. Also, it is necessary to follow all the guidelines and instructions given by the central and state government regarding the reopening of hostels. All the hostel rooms are sanitised and with proper safety measures admission process of hostels will be carried out,” said Pawar.

The colleges in Pune reopened on February 1 and most of the prominent colleges have started offline lectures since then. While one of the major issues which students were facing was about the accommodation and had demanded to reopen university hostels.