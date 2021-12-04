SPPU’s initiative to bridge gap between education and employability

PUNE At least 70 principals, training and placement officers from various colleges in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area participated in a meeting organised by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Saturday. The meeting aimed to give them insights about new job opportunities for students.

The meeting was organised under the Smart Training and Innovation Centre (STIC) an initiative of SPPU and Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Ltd (PCSCL) which aims at creating the workforce for the next industrial revolution Industry 4.0 in the times of Covid-19 pandemic.

Industries in Smart Cities like PCMC are looking for trained professionals. The initiative would bridge the gap between education and the employability of graduates. It aims at creating employable youth, for global opportunities with industry connections at PCMC.

Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, said that students need to be sensitised about the job opportunities.

“We have created the platform to keep the students updated about the latest knowledge required by the industry along with his/her graduate education. The courses selected here are going to be game-changers for the students. Principals need to sensitise students about these courses,” said Karmalkar.

NS Umrani, pro-vice-chancellor and Apoorva Palkar, director, Innovation, Incubation and Linkages were also present.

“University has taken the initiative to help the colleges to enhance employability of students. Education remains the link between economic stability and employability. Lifelong learning is becoming a need of an hour with current changing market dynamics with multiple career shifts. Employers are looking for graduates with additional skills along with their degree,” he said.

Various courses launched for students pursuing under-graduate and/or post-graduate programmes are in the latest technologies like AutoCAD, SAP, Linux, Cloud etc. Students will get global certification from Technology Principals as well as from SPPU. The courses are offered at highly affordable prices on the STIC online platform. www.sticonline.in

The courses not only focus on technology skills but also includes project, communication skills, interview preparation and so on to enhance employability.

Industry experts from Persistent Systems and Synechron emphasised skills related to Industry 4.0. Industry demands more from graduates than in the past. Technology skills in demand are Cloud, Automation, DevOps, Linux, ERP etc. along with such technical skills, power skills like Critical thinking, communication, innovation, problem solving and others are becoming more critical for hiring. As skilled graduates are hard to come by, industries would welcome such initiatives.