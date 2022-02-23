SPPU invites nominations for ‘innovative e-content’ award

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) e-Content Development and Learning Innovation Centre (ECDLC) and Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages have jointly invited nominations for the ‘innovative e-content award’ for the academic year 2021-22.

The last date to apply for this is March 7, 2022.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of e-educational content was produced by the varsity through ECDLC. Studios were also set up in the affiliated colleges in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik for the production of educational content.

Speaking about this, the vice-chancellor of SPPU Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “The award has been announced to create continuity in the production of e-educational materials as well as create new content using innovations.”

Apoorva Palkar, director of the innovation department, said, “Colleges and institutes affiliated to the university can send nominations for the award. Professors in each college can send a minimum of one and a maximum of five nominees. Only one nomination can be sent to each college. The last date to apply for this is March 7, 2022. The educational materials prepared in the academic year 2021-22 and used in this year will be considered for this.”

For more details visit

Colleges link- http://forms.gle/xzFF6NvHfJTdWUeSA

Faculty link- http://forms.gle/VYxGyGUvYxuYBgfi8.