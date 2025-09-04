Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
SPPU invites proposals for new courses, research centres

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 05:56 am IST

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has invited proposals from affiliated colleges, institutes and research organisations to start new courses or set up research centres for the academic year 2026-2027.

Pune, India - Dec. 5, 2017: Main building of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in Pune, India, on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Pune, India - Dec. 5, 2017: Main building of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in Pune, India, on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The circular released by the varsity on Wednesday has set September 30, 2025 as the deadline to submit proposals.

The proposals filled online on www.unipune.ac.in must include signatures of authorities, institutional seals, prescribed fees, and supporting documents. The circular states that the original hard copy of the proposal, after online submission, must be submitted to the department concerned on or before September 30.

Sunita Hajare, deputy registrar, SPPU, said, “The process offers affiliated colleges an opportunity to enhance their academic offerings and research capabilities. Institutions can introduce new subjects or courses within their existing framework or contribute to the university’s growing network of research centres”.

