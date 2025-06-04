SPPU launches new diploma course from June 

In a bid to enhance leadership capabilities within the cooperative banking sector, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), in collaboration with the Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association, has launched a new one-year Advanced Diploma in Banking for CEOs. A formal agreement has been signed between the university and the association to facilitate this program. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The course, aimed at preparing senior officers in cooperative banks for CEO roles, will begin in June.

Classes will be held at SPPU’s Department of Commerce, with a faculty composed of retired RBI officials, seasoned banking professionals, chartered accountants, and experts in IT and marketing. Upon completion, participants will receive a university-issued certificate following final exams.

Dr Parag Kalkar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of SPPU, highlighted the significance of the course.

“This diploma is part of a broader initiative to improve the quality of human resources within the cooperative banking sector,” he said.

Advocate Subhash Mohite, president of the Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association, said, “Many small cooperative banks struggle due to the absence of competent CEOs. Even when a CEO is appointed, they often leave due to a mismatch of skills or external pressures. This program aims to nurture strong leaders from within the system.”