SPPU launches postgrad diploma in defence tech

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) department of defence and strategic studies and the Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST) have started a course-’PG Diploma in Defence Technology’. This is the first time such a course has been introduced in defence technology and will commence from this academic year. Interested aspirants can apply for this course online till December 28, 2021.

It is a one-year postgraduate diploma course which will study about the design, development and production of all major technology-related equipment in the field of defence. Also, weapons, ammunition, missile systems, naval ships, land and sea mines, bridge design, communication systems, space systems will be studied.

Experts in related fields will teach as guest professors. Visits to various laboratories are also an important part of this course. This course is of 32 credits. More information about this is available on the official website of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Giving details of this course Vijay Khare head of SPPU department of defence and strategic studies said, “India is becoming self-reliant in the defence sector and new employment opportunities are being created. This course will make you aware of the basics in this field and will enable you to conduct research and innovation in the future.”

BOX

Course - PG Diploma in Defence Technology

Posts - 40+ Army Officers

Eligibility- Science or Engineering graduate

Selection- First come first served

Website - www.unipune.ac.in